LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 502 Black Business Week is underway in Louisville, a time to support small, Black-owned businesses across the city through June 19.
Over 100 creative shops, restaurants, and more are offering deals and discounts for the rest of the week.
Charisse LeMaster likes to shake things up. Her business, In The Mix, offers bar service for weddings, private parties, and special events. She also teaches bartender training and signature cocktail classes. Her business is participating in 502 Black Business Week.
"It was a good opportunity. It was a good chance for me to spread the word about what I do, and hopefully reach more people," LeMaster said.
Tiandra Robinson founded the initiative in 2018, and said it's grown from 14 businesses in the first year to over 100 this year.
"502 Black Business Week is a celebration of Juneteenth, and also a way for us to support Black-owned businesses here in the city of Louisville," Robinson said.
Participating businesses include storefronts along with online businesses.
"It's a way to bridge the gap. It's a way to close the wealth gap. And it's a way to connect all people with great businesses that are around that happen to be African American," said Elishia Durrett Johnson, who owns Begin To Talk, an online mental health network that specializes in healing racial trauma.
"Support is everything," she said. "That's how we all thrive and survive, regardless if you are a minority or not."
Garden Girl Foods is also participating. The Black and woman-owned store in Old Louisville sells homemade food and offers cooking classes.
"It's so important to support Black folks and Black businesses," said store supervisor Davy Adams. "This really is a celebration and it is really about empowerment."
It's a way for the community to help small businesses who aim to help others.
"If I can provide that training and basic skillset for someone to go out and get another job, and maybe increase income for their household, then it puts all of us in a good position," said LeMaster.
The full list of deals and businesses can be found by clicking here.
