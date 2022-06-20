LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 600 students from around the country descended upon Louisville for the U.S High School Bowling National Championship.
M.P. Harlem High School from Illinois won both the boys and girls team titles. The event ran from June 18-20 featuring 640 students, including teams and players from some Kentucky high schools.
This is the sixth year that the U.S High School Bowling Foundation has held this national championship. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer originally declared the dates of June 18-20 as the "2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship Days."
The first day featured the "team" event while the second and third days had the "singles" tournament.
Trinity's Ethan Ackermann advanced to the boys singles final four round and the Shamrocks finished eighth overall in the boys tournament.
PRP's Brandon Logsdon finished fifth in the boys tournament while Paige Frantz came in 23rd in the girls tournament for PRP.
For more information on the tournament and updated standings, click here.
