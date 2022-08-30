AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Every Aug. 31, health care providers and community activists observe Overdose Awareness Day, a chance to highlight the issues facing America and recognizing the toll it takes.
The state of Kentucky saw a nearly 15% increase in overdose deaths in 2021, according to a new report from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy. The state's Drug Overdose Report shows 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021. That came after a 49% increase from 2019 to 2020.
Many more overdoses go uncounted. Jerrica Hall, an Austin native, has overdosed four times and been to jail and rehab since 2015.
"When I started using more I thought I could handle it," she said. "And then, slowly but surely, it started happening over time more and more."
In a news release Tuesday, Jamie Lane, director of pharmacy services at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, offered the following recommendations to reduce the risk of opioid use.
- Avoid taking opioids with alcohol and other substances or medications
- Always talk to your physician about other medications you are taking before starting a new medication
- Do not share or sell prescription medication to anyone
- Store medication in a secure location out of reach of family, friends, children, and strangers
- Do not leave medications in plain sight, such as in your car
- Dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medication so that it does not fall into the wrong hands
Health experts said the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns were a big factor in recent increases in overdose deaths.
"There is a need to make sure that we are being really safeguarded around those medications and what we are doing," said Deanna Parker, director of emergency services at Baptist Health Hardin.
Many of those who end up taking harder drugs like heroin started with opioids, which was the case with Hall.
"Once we do overdose, it is a scary situation," she said. "When you are so lost in that act of addiction, you feel like there is no way out. You just keep turning to the same thing."
Hall is now three and a half years clean, accepting that each day is a struggle. She now works with other addicts in Austin at Holding Space Recovery Project and Thrive.
"Reach out to someone and tell them, 'Hey, man, I am struggling,'" she said. "Where there is breath, there is recovery. And I am living proof of that."
For help with substance abuse, click here in Kentucky or click here in Indiana.
