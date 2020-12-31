LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drug overdoses took the lives of hundreds of people in Jefferson County in 2020.
The coroner's office says there were 528 confirmed overdose deaths, an increase of 39% over the 379 deaths in 2019.
Toxicology reports are still pending for about 75 more cases. Those results should be back by mid-February.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has seen a dramatic increase in overdose deaths during the pandemic. For comparison, there were 379 in 2019, 323 in 2018, 425 in 2017 and 325 in 2016.
The coroner's office said it currently sees about two every day.
