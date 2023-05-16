LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Overnight lane closures on Interstate 265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, will start Tuesday night.
As part of the continued I-Move project, beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, both north and south I-265 will be reduced to one lane between I-64 (Exit 25) and KY 146/La Grange Road (Exit 30) for crews to place pavement markers. The closure will continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
The same lane closures will happen on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Drivers should use caution in this area. For more information about this closure or the whole I-Move project, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.