GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana bakery is paving the way for growth — and the result would be icing on the cake for the small town and its future.
The Georgetown Bakery opened its doors at its new location less than two weeks ago on Copperfield Drive. Owners Wade Simon and Nik Hiner are farmers who purchased the bakery from its original location just down the road and moved it into a larger location in a shopping plaza.
The two men say it only made sense to expand the bakery to allow for restaurant seating.
“People in Georgetown want some places to sit down and eat," said Simon. "There is very few restaurants so we're like 'ok, we need to do that.'"
However, the bakery is only one of their business ventures. The men are changing the bakery’s former location on Main Street into a bar and grill. They also purchased a former bank across the street which will be turned into a deli and butcher shop.
“Hamburgers, chicken, fish and it will be supporting that spot. Plus it supports the ballpark behind it which we run the concessions down there, too,” Simon said.
When it comes to support, the Amazon fulfillment center being built less than six miles away could be a big boost when it comes possible customers and those who need to drive into town for a bite to eat.
The bakery is already proving it is more than just sweets. It just started serving full plate breakfasts and lunches.
“I don't want to drive all the way to Corydon, I don't want to drive all the way here to go just eat lunch because then you spent your entire lunch driving,” said Simon.
The bakery employs about 20 people so far. The two men financed and constructed the store on their own.
They are putting into their stores something they eventually hope they get back through smiles and repeat customers.
“We're going to do our best to make sure we deliver on our promise which is to deliver really good, high-quality food at good prices.” Simon said.
Georgetown Bakery is located at 1116 Copperfield Drive.
