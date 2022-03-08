LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wildlife park in Paoli, Indiana, was fined $8,000 after a federal inspection conducted in 2020 yielded a number of violations, including the improper euthanization of a llama.
According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it happened at the Wilstem Wildlife Park on either Feb. 5 or Feb. 6, 2020.
Investigators said the park, "euthanized a llama by dropping the live animal in a hole intended for burial and crushing its skull with an excavator bucket.
"The use of heavy machinery is not an approved method of euthanasia in the program of veterinary care or the attending veterinarian."
Other violations included inadequate fencing, inadequate animal housing (culminating in the brief escape of a kangaroo) and the inappropriate use of a tranquilizer gun to subdue an animal, causing a female eland to run into a fence post and break her neck.
Wilstem Wildlife Park issued a statement Tuesday morning addressing the llama incident that said, in part:
"An incident occurred over two years ago in reference to the mistreatment of a llama. A very sick animal under veterinary care was nearing end of life. Proper protocols were not followed, and owners were misled. Corrective action was immediately taken, and we were devastated about how the situation was handled. Since then, we have agreed and paid the fine of $8,000, been working closely with the USDA, and have received four inspections all of which resulted in zero violations. We strongly encourage anyone to visit our facility to witness for yourselves the care and respect we show our animals."
