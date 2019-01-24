LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents and teachers at a JCPS elementary school are trying to fight to save their school.
A newly proposed facilities plan update would impact 11 schools across Jefferson County. Many of them are in District 6, represented by board member Corrie Shull.
"Our district has to make some bold decisions in order to charter new course to ensure that we're doing education in the best possible way here in JCPS,” Shull said.
Under the proposal, Gilmore Lane Elementary School would merge with Indian Trail Elementary School, and the Gilmore building would be re-purposed for alternative school students. A brand new elementary school would be built on the Indian Trail campus but wouldn't open until 2021. That means about 270 current Gilmore Lane students would be sent to other schools across the district starting next fall.
"We're not just angry parents,” said Erin Zimmerman who has three children who attend Gilmore Lane. “We just want the best for our children.
"Gilmore Lane should be able to stay open until the new school is built, and we can all go there together."
Shull stood in front of concerned parents for hours Wednesday taking questions and taking the heat for the proposal he will eventually vote on.
"I'm still deliberating,” Shull said. “I'm still trying to make sure in that whichever way that I vote, that's in the best interest of all children in JCPS.”
At that vote, Zimmerman said board members will hear from parents again.
"We don't want to give up,” she said. “It feels hopeless, but we aren't going to give up."
The proposal will likely be brought to the school board for a vote next month.
