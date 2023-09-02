LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jimmy Buffett was honored at an event on Saturday in Louisville that was planned well before his death.
The second annual Parrotheads in Paradise was held in Christy's Garden at Paristown. It was was presented by Derby Parrotheads and featured several Buffett tribute artists.
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
The theme was in true tropical rock fashion: to party with a purpose. The weekend celebration started on Friday, but the mood was a bit different Saturday after the announcing of Buffett's death.
"Unfortunately it is kind of bittersweet thing that after one night of great music last night, Jimmy passed away so we are doing our best to celebrate his life and live this day out the way he'd want us to," said Bill Brehm, president of Parrotheads in Paradise.
The Parrotheads in Paradise consist of 200 clubs and 22,000 members.
