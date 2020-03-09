LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two post offices in the Louisville area are hosting passport fairs on Saturday, March 14 for travelers in need of passports.
The St. Matthews Post Office, located at 4600 Shelbyville Road, is hosting a passport fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Goshen Post Office is also hosting a passport fair on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each fair will serve customers on a first come basis. Appointments are not necessary.
Besides being a requirement for international travel, a passport can also be used in place of a Real ID. Real IDs will replace the current driver's licenses, which won't be accepted for air travel in the U.S. starting on October 1. A Real ID office opened in Louisville last week.
A passport card costs $30, a passport book cost $110 and a passport card and book cost $140 for anyone over 16 years old. For travelers under 16, cards cost $15, books cost $80 and a passport card and book are $85. There is an additional $35 processing fee and $15 fee for photos.
Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas, according to USPS. The average time for passport applications and renewals to process is currently six to eight weeks, according to the state department.
For more information about the passport application or the documents needed, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.