LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A peaceful march against police brutality has been planned for Friday evening in downtown Louisville.
The march will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marriott's AC Hotel on Market Street and will end at the Hall of Justice at 6th and Jefferson streets, according to a news release from Colors Newspaper, which organized the event.
The release says local religious and community leaders will call for "an end to the violent protest and rioting, and redirecting our energy to a community meeting" on Sunday, May 31. The meeting will lay the groundwork for what organizers are calling the "Reset Louisville" movement. Its goals are to call on Mayor Greg Fischer to publicly apologize to the entire city and to the family of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old who was shot and killed during a police raid on her apartment, for police brutality, as well as to develop a strategy to reduce these incidents in the community.
Organizers of Friday's march hope Fischer will appoint an African American chief to the Louisville Metro Police Department after Chief Steve Conrad retires at the end of June.
"If we had a black police chief that could come into our community and speak in a way people can respect and receive that message, it can really change things the way we want them to be changed," said Anthony Gaines II, one of the march organizers.
March organizers said things got out of hand Thursday when seven people were shot during a protest demanding justice for Taylor that drew nearly 1,000 people around Metro Hall and the Hall of Justice. Organizers said they want to get their message across but do not want to see violence.
Related Stories:
- LMPD: 7 people shot, 1 'critical' during protest in downtown Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.