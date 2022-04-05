LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond released the lineup for this fall's music festival in Louisville, and it's headlined by some big names.
Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton are among the big names set to play at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18.
Your 2022 lineup is HERE and we cannot wait to reunite with you September 15-18 🙌Weekend, Single Day & Camping Passes are on sale NOW for $10 down through April 15th @ https://t.co/yeQhw9SXK1. pic.twitter.com/Ae4pAJDUpQ— Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) April 5, 2022
Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
Weekend and camping "early bird" passes are already on sale for the festival, with payment plan options starting at $10 down. Organizers are also offering fans the option to purchase an "ExactaPass," to attend both festivals for $449, while supplies last.
To purchase passes, click here.
Last month, the lineup was announced for Louisville's Louder Than Life music festival, which will also be held on the same grounds the following week, Sept. 22-25.
