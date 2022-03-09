LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life announced its lineup Wednesday for the 2022 show, four days headlined by Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Kiss and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The festival, slated for Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Ground at the Kentucky Exposition Center, features some of the best acts across 40 years of rock music.
In addition to the four headliners, Evanescence, Shinetown, Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains, Incubus and Papa Roach are scheduled to perform.
The festival rebounded from a canceled 2020 show with an average of 35,000 people per day in September 2021. Louisville Tourism expected the city to bring in approximately $6.7 million through food, travel and hotel stays.
