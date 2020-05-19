LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Airbnb says hosts are prohibited from allowing events and gatherings at any listings in areas where social distancing guidelines are still in effect.
According to a news release, this policy will remain in effect until further notice, in accordance with Mayor Greg Fischer's emergency order that has been extended to June 1.
Airbnb says guests who that an unauthorized party will be permanently banned. The company will also cooperate with Louisville Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates.
In addition, the "event-friendly" search filter, typically used by guests to look for venues with parties and gatherings, has been disabled.
The news release states: "We continue to temporarily remove the 'parties and events allowed' rule from the House Rules of any Louisville listings that formerly authorized parties. And, of course, we maintain our rigorous work to prevent and address unauthorized parties, which have always been forbidden and reflect particularly serious abuses of our rules during this public health crisis."
Around the world, at least 200,000 places to stay have been made available for COVID-19 responders through Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program.
"We are incredibly proud of hosts in cities around the world who have offered their homes to those on the front lines and in need of shelter, and we thank them for providing this critical need for safe accommodations at such an important moment in history."
Airbnb says it will evaluate its policy adjustments "as government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing.
