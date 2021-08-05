LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Speaking at a Young America's Foundation conference Thursday in Houston, Pence touted the development of the vaccines under former President Donald Trump. Pence said Americans can defeat the virus without lockdowns and mandates.
"I got the shot. My family got the shot," he said. "And I want to encourage anyone here who hasn't gotten the shot who's eligible to go get it. And if you're not sure about it, go ask your doctor and get the very best advice that you can."
Pence also said getting a COVID-19 vaccine protects vulnerable people and will make sure kids get back to school.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.