LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 1-month-old blue penguin is getting a name that pays tribute to the late Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.
In a news release Monday, the Cincinnati Zoo said the penguin check will be called "Rose" in honor of White's "Golden Girls" character, Rose Nylund. White was well known as an animal lover, and she attended a fundraiser for the zoo in the past.
According to the zoo's bird team, the penguin is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat to join the colony of more than 30 penguins.
"Rose" the penguin isn't the first Cincinnati Zoo animals to get a creative name. The release said "all of the zoo’s king penguins are named after famous kings: Martin Luther, Bibi, Burger, Larry, Stacey, and Stephen."
Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo run through March 11. Along with discounted admissions, zoo visitors can enjoy penguin parades featuring king penguins Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.