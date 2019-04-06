LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say two people were killed in a crash in Old Louisville.
Police say say on Saturday just before 10 p.m., 4th Division officers and LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a single vehicle crash at Baseball Alley and Fourth Street. According to the police's investigation and witnesses at the scene, the vehicle was going east on Baseball Alley at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a stop sign.
The vehicle then drove across South Fourth Street and crashed into a concrete wall.
Officials say two people inside the vehicle had to be removed by firefighters.
Both people were wearing seat belts, and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims' names have not been released.
