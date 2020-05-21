LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During quarantine, a lot of us cleaned out our closets but had nowhere to take our donations. Now that Goodwill stores are back open, people are flocking in to donate and shop.
On Thursday, people seemed eager to get inside the new Goodwill Store in St. Matthews.
“I’m here looking for new jeans and shirts and stuff," Josie Seymour said. "I cleaned out my closet, so I’m out shopping again."
All 66 Goodwill stores in Kentucky reopened Monday, May 20, and business began booming the minute the doors opened.
“It was like the Super Bowl for us, because we were clicking on all cylinders at every one of our stores," said DeVone Holt, Goodwill KY's vice president of external affairs. "We had record donations. People were making their way into the stores to shop."
The shopping experience is a bit different. At the door, you will find a greeter who keeps count of people entering and exiting the store. The greeter also makes sure to wipe down shopping carts. Masked employees can also be seen sanitizing things around the clock.
“But then there’s sneeze guards at the registers," Holt said. "There are placards on the floor to ask people to practice social distancing."
The donation process looks different too. The locations have become no-contact drop-off centers. You can either stay in the car while workers grab your donations, or you can walk up and place your items in a bin.
“We sanitize all of those donations before they make it out to the sales floor,” Holt said.
Even though things look and feel different, both shoppers and employees are embracing the experience.
“It is special to have everyone back under one roof working together,” Holt said.
Goodwill said at least 85% of its sales goes toward helping people get back on their feet through job training.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.