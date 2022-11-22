LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to hit the slopes. Perfect North opened its trails for the season on Tuesday.
A little under half of the trails are ready to go. However, most of the ones open are the easier trails.
Perfect North, which is located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is offering a bit of a discount for the first few days, and season passes will be honored.
"Bonus Day" pricing will be available through Sunday, Nov. 27. Perfect North will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, but will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. More information can be found by clicking here.
Snow tubing will open later in the season.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. For a live look at the slopes at Perfect North, click here.
