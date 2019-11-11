LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person died Monday afternoon after a rollover crash near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, reports of the crash came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Greenbelt Highway and Distribution Drive.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says police believe a black SUV was traveling southbound on Greenbelt Highway, when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway and rolled over several times.
Police do not know why the driver lost control.
Both the driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.
There was no one else in the vehicle, according to police.
The driver has not yet been identified.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
