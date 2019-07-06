LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning on Chamberlain Lane.
A MetroSafe supervisor says officers responded to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane, not far from Old Lagrange Road, around 3:20 a.m.
There was at least one fatality, according to authorities. The crash involved a motorcycle.
It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash, nor if anyone else was injured in the crash.
