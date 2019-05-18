LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after an apparent drowning at a boat dock on Taylorsville Lake.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said they were called to a drowning incident at the Possum Ridge Boat Dock on the lake just after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Several agencies assisted the department in recovering the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the victim's name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.
No other information was immediately available.
