FILE - A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store, on Nov. 3, 2021, in downtown Denver. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Any resident in the state of Indiana ages 16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for people younger than 18-years-old to receive.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older who want to receive the booster dose can go online to look for a location that carries it or call 866-211-9966 for assistance finding an eligible location.

In the state of Indiana, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and nearly 3.5 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated.

