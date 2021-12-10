LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Any resident in the state of Indiana ages 16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for people younger than 18-years-old to receive.
Hoosiers aged 16 and older who want to receive the booster dose can go online to look for a location that carries it or call 866-211-9966 for assistance finding an eligible location.
In the state of Indiana, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and nearly 3.5 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021. WDRB News. All rights reserved.