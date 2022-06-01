LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Professional Golfers' Association of America sold Valhalla Golf Club to a group of investors in Louisville.
A group of longtime club members — Jimmy Kirchdorfer, David Novak, Junior Bridgeman and Ches Musselman — now owns it, Valhalla and the PGA said Wednesday.
"Following an open and extensive process, we have found an incredible partner led by Jimmy Kirchdorfer to continue the legacy of Valhalla Golf Club and the commitment to the PGA Member, the game of golf and the Louisville community," Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, said in a news release Wednesday. "While the sale of the property is complete, the PGA of America’s partnership will remain with Valhalla Golf Club, inclusive of a continued commitment to brand standards and staff led by PGA Member and General Manager Keith Reese, providing access and programs for the PGA Member and the Kentucky PGA Section and partnering on championship operations."
The 486-acre property sits off Shelbyville Road, just east of Interstate 265. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, it opened in 1986 and remains the No. 1-ranked course in Kentucky, according to Golf Digest.
In 1993, the PGA purchased 25% of Valhalla from its founder, Dwight Gahm. It purchased another 25% following the 1996 PGA Championship and acquired the rest of the club shortly after the 2000 PGA Championship.
"This group is poised to build upon the fantastic traditions and culture originally created by the Gahm family and continued for the past 20 years by the PGA of America," Reese wrote to club members. "The PGA of America and the new owners have worked tirelessly to ensure the transition is a smooth one keeping the Valhalla Membership and Valhalla team members at top of mind."
Valhalla has also played host to many marquee events that drew national and international attention to Louisville:
Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky. is getting a major makeover. New sod for all fairways brought 150 semi-trucks with 32 acres of sod. Crews are preparing the course for the 2024 PGA Championship. Sept. 17, 2021
In late-2021, the club began work to re-sod the entire golf course. The course was transitioned from a cool-season Bentgrass to a warm-season Zyosia grass, allowing for easier maintenance of the course during the warm season, course superintendent John Ballard said. New championship tees were added to the No. 1, No. 12 and No. 14 as well, but otherwise, there were no major design changes.
"Valhalla is the crown jewel of Kentucky golf. David, Junior, Ches and I are proud to return the club to local ownership as its ongoing success is important to our community," Kirchdorfer said in a news release. "As long-time members of Valhalla, we are honored to be chosen as stewards of this iconic property and are grateful for everything the PGA has done for our club. We look forward to hosting the 2024 PGA Championship and partnering with the PGA for many years to come."
While there are no other PGA events scheduled for Valhalla past 2024, Richerson didn't rule future events.
"Valhalla Golf Club has proven itself to be a wonderful test of championship golf, one that is as fair as it is challenging for the top golfers in the world," he said. "We look forward to partnering with the new ownership group on a highly-anticipated 2024 PGA Championship and working with the new owners to continue to have it as one of our championship sites."