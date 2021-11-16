LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations for the 2024 PGA Championship are well underway at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, and it's expected to be an economic boon for a lot of people and businesses.
Ryan Ogle, the director of the event, said they're already on the ground in east Louisville.
"The impact is quite substantial," he said of bringing one of professional golf's four major tournaments to town. "It really takes years to put on this one-week event. So we're starting in earnest, planning how we're going to host a major championship, welcome hundreds of thousands of guests to the Louisville region and really put on a show.
"We really build a city, invite everyone to join us and then take it all down."
Ogle said hotels, restaurants and the local economy will all benefit from the event and out of town guests.
"On average, we have over $100 million in economic impact directly to the host community," he said. "So that's a big, substantial number of heads and beds, people going to restaurants, going down the bourbon trail. Yes, they come out for a golf event, but they stay for everything else that kind of comes around the event."
This will be the fourth time Valhalla has hosted the PGA Championship, but there's still a lot of excitement. Louisville native and 2017 PGA Champion Justin Thomas recently tweeted about the return.
😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/1XtNJEZpEx— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 12, 2021
"When you look at Justin Thomas and some of the names that fully embraced us coming, we couldn't ask for better support," Ogle said. "We're very thankful to be here, and we're ready to put a spotlight on Louisville once again."
Over the next several months, the PGA expects to start hosting corporate events, recruiting volunteers and eventually selling tickets.
