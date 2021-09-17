Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky. is getting a major makeover. New sod for all fairways brought 150 semi-trucks with 32 acres of sod. Crews are preparing the course for the 2024 PGA Championship. Sept. 17, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the next PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club is still two-and-a-half years away, the course is still making improvements as the tournament approaches.
Every fairway on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course is being re-sodded, creating tougher conditions for golfers.
"I think it's about providing quality conditions year round," course superintendent John Ballard said. "Some of the changes we make now will change how the fairways play like rolling into the bunkers vs. having that transition from the rough."
The course is transitioning from a cool-season Bentgrass to a warm-season Zyosia grass. It will allow for easier maintenance of the course during the warm season, Ballard said.
New championship tees are being added to the No. 1, No. 12 and No. 14 as well, but otherwise, there are no major design changes.
Valhalla is no stranger to hosting major championships, having held the 1996, 2000 and 2014 PGA Championship. The course also hosted the Ryder Cup in 2008. It has undergone renovations before but perhaps not as widespread as the current fairway project.
"There's been a lot of changes to the property itself, (but) the one thing that was never really touched was fairways," Ballard said. "It certainly gives us enough time to get this grown in and seamed in. We'll essentially have two growing seasons with 2022 and 2023."
The project consists of about 32 acres of new sod, or about 150 semi-trucks in total. The supplier is based out of south Georgia. In order to have the sod laid in the best condition possible, trucks are driven through the night so that there is always less than 24 hours from the time the sod is cut at the farm to when it's laid on the course.
The project began in August. Ballard is hopeful to have the back complete sometime in the fall to allow members to play the course again, but the full 18 likely won't be back in championship playing condition until the spring.