FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite several years of attempts to ban all types of phone-use for Kentucky drivers, one Kentucky lawmaker says he's not giving up.
Kentucky Representative James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, again has filed House Bill 12, known as the Phone-Down Kentucky Act. Similar versions of this legislation have failed since at least 2019.
"This is not the first time I've introduced this legislation, but I've learned to be persistent in life, so we're going to continue to work on it again in the 2023 session," he said.
In 2010, Kentucky banned all texting and driving. If the driver is under 18 in Kentucky, it's illegal to use your phone for anything when in motion.
Rep. Tipton's bill would expand the law to all drivers of any age. It would ban from drivers from using their phone in their hand for anything. The measure also restricts using apps behind the wheel other than GPS when in motion, Facetiming, watching videos and more.
Tipton also wants to ban drivers under 18 from being able to be on a phone call, regardless of Bluetooth and hands-free options. For those above 18, drivers could still take phone calls, as long as it's hands free.
"I think it's not much of a sacrifice to not have a phone or some type of electronic device in your hand while you're driving," Rep. Tipton said.
In 2018, a Metropolitan Sewer District truck driver was watching a pornographic video when he crashed into a Louisville Metro Police vehicle, killing LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve.
"I think it's time. It's about saving lives," Rep. Tipton said.
According to KSP collision data, in 2022 there were 1,004 crashes related to a driver distracted with their phone. Two of the crashes were fatal and 242 of the crashes there was an injury.
As the bill is written, Tipton said fines are expected to be between $50 and $100 for first and second offense. For those facing a third offense, the fine would be between $100-$199. Fines would increase if the offense is in a school-zone or work-zone.
If the bill passes this session, Rep. Tipton says fines would start rolling out Jan. 1, 2024.
Rep. Tipton asks if anyone supports this measure to contact their legislators to voice their support.
