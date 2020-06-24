LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting on Thursday, Louisville residents will have a new option to voice their opinions on what kind of characteristics a new Louisville Metro Police Chief should have.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is launching a new telephone line to help residents take a new survey on the hiring process.
Beginning on Thursday, June 25, residents can call 502-528-3543 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and they will be assisted by call-takers who will input their answers to questions on a community survey.
That survey has been available online since early this month.
The survey asks the following questions:
- What are the three most important qualities or skills you would like to see in the next police chief?
- What suggestions would you have for improving police services?
- What must a new chief accomplish immediately?
- What must the new chief accomplish over the next 2-3 years?
The phone line and the online survey will remain operational through Friday, July 3. More than 8,000 people have completed the online option at the time of this writing.
To complete the online survey, CLICK HERE.
"I'm encouraging everyone in our community, especially those who are speaking out about police policies, to participate in the process to hire a new permanent chief by calling or completing the online survey," Mayor Fischer said in a statement. "The new Chief must be able to communicate and have trust with both our police officers and the larger community they serve, and that starts with hearing what residents want and expect from our police department."
Mayor Fischer added that LMPD officers are also being surveyed.
The search for a new police chief comes after Mayor Fischer relieved former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad of his duties on June 1. Since then, Robert Schroeder has been named LMPD's acting chief, pending the hiring of a permanent chief.
