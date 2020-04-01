LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heath experts are worried there could be more child abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pinwheels were placed at Norton Children's Hospital on Wednesday to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.
For the second year in a row, Kentucky has the highest child abuse rate in the country, with reports showing more than 23 out of every 1,000 Kentucky children suffered some type of abuse. That's more than double the national average.
"None of us are on our regular routines right now," said Dr. Kelly Dauk, a pediatrician with the Child abuse Task Force. "When stressors escalate, that's the time when we typically see child abuse issues happen. Right now is a particularly concerning time."
About 900 pinwheels are being placed downtown and at Norton Women & Children's Hospital.
