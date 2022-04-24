LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After flying over Louisville for the annual air show at Thunder Over Louisville, aircraft were showed off on Sunday.
The Planes of Thunder Static Display was held at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base, offering fans the chance to get an up-close look at military aircraft from the show.
The last static display of aircraft was held in 2001.
"It's a patriotic community, COVID kept us out of some community efforts the last couple years," Col. George Imorde with Kentucky National Guard said. "This is allowing us to get embraced again and engrained with the community or embedded with the community."
The event celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.
Kentucky Derby Festival partnered with the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard to host the event. On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo, U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo and the Commemorative Air Force's B-29, B-24 and B-25 flew in the air show.
