LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planet Fitness just opened its newest gym on Poplar Level Road in Louisville.
The building used to be an old K-Mart, but now, the empty store is split up into three big businesses, including the 24/7 gym.
Planet Fitness was supposed to open this location last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. Now, the space is full of more than 100 cardio and weight machines, plus several sanitizing stations.
"To be able to bring this location — as large as it is — to a neighborhood that had to travel to two or three different locations, it's really beneficial for the people that live in this area," said Ken Horn, a spokesman for Planet Fitness.
There are now 20 Planet Fitness locations in the Louisville area. And the company plans to add more gyms next year.
