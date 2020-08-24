LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least five Catholic schools in Louisville are moving instruction online Tuesday or taking the day off entirely in response to planned demonstrations.
St. Albert the Great will close its campus "out of an abundance of caution given its proximity to the Attorney General's home," an archdiocese spokeswoman said Monday. St. Margaret Mary School, on Shelbyville Road, sent this note to the school community Monday:
St. Francis of Assisi, St. James and St. Raphael will also close Tuesday.
Until Freedom, a national social justice group that moved its operations to Louisville in early August, is calling it "Good Trouble Tuesday," with demonstrations planned from from South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy on Taylor Boulevard.
The group said it will "escalate and amplify" what it's calling an urgent need for justice in the community regarding the death of Breonna Taylor.
Representatives from Until Freedom met at Simmons College on Monday to give a preview of what they have planned. Organizers said their four-day BreonnaCon event will end Tuesday with a massive demonstration throughout the city. But they are remaining tight-lipped about a lot of it.
"We are going to be marching on the LMPD Training Academy where the training to execute black people — to racially profile black and brown people to terrorize communities — starts," said Linda Sarsour, an activist with Until Freedom. "We are going to be marching somewhere else, but we aren't going to tell you about that. You know us. We just take you with us. Just trust us and go along with us like the Louisville 87 trusted us."
Mayor Greg Fischer and Maj. Aubrey Gregory, who heads the LMPD special operations division, said in a news conference Monday that they expect protesters to come in on buses from out of town.
"We have information tomorrow that there will be a large, direction action in Louisville," Gregory said, adding that they don't know where the protests will take place but they don't "anticipate destruction."
Fischer said any school or business is entitled to close Tuesday if they feel unsafe, but he's encouraging all Louisville residents to go about their daily lives as normal.
"We welcome peaceful protesters," he said. "We just have to balance the right to protest with our essential duty to preserve public safety."
