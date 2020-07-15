LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after dozens of protesters -- including celebrities -- were arrested during a demonstration at the east Louisville home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, many remain jailed on felony charges.
Protesters with a social justice group called Until Freedom gathered for the sit-in on the front yard of Cameron's home Tuesday afternoon to demand what they say is justice for Breonna Taylor, who died after she was shot several times as police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant in the early morning hours of March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. No drugs were found inside.
Several people from the group have been outside Louisville Metro Corrections waiting for the release of the suspects arrested in front of Kentucky's Attorney General's home early Tuesday evening. Some of those waiting were among the 87 people arrested who have already been released. They say they plan to wait there until all of the protesters have been released.
Some of the suspects have already been released, after posting bond from donations, while others were released on their own recognizance.
Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory says the group remains committed to supporting its members as it focuses on what she says is justice for Breonna.
"I guess the reality of all of this for us is Breonna Taylor is dead, and we are not," Mallory said. "We still have breath in our bodies. So taking 24 hours, 48 hours to be supportive of those people who decided to put their bodies on the line yesterday is important."
The demonstrators were arrested after refusing to leave Cameron's property, police said. All 87 suspects are charged with "intimidating a participant in a legal process," a felony. They also face charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington.
Among those arrested were NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
Yandy Smith from Love & Hip Hop, along with rappers YBN Cordae and Trae the Truth were also arrested. They have all been released.
Protesters had been instructed beforehand not to resist arrest and could be seen lining up at 6 p.m. to be taken to Louisville Metro Corrections.
Cameron said Monday that he still has no timeline for when his office will conclude its investigation of the case. He also said the protest won't bring justice, and "only serves to further division and tension within our community."
"From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor," Cameron said. "We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.