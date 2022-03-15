CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School will be rocking mismatched socks Wednesday, on purpose and for a cause.
Zoe Radford and her parents raised money to buy mismatched socks for students at her school. Zoe has Down syndrome and mismatched socks are used as a way to bring awareness that not everyone needs to match to be friends.
"We do this with Zoe because we always want her to be proud of who she is and know that having Down Syndrome is awesome," said Aimee Radford, Zoe's mom.
Together, the Radford's passed out over 500 pairs of socks to every single Pleasant Ridge Elementary School student on Monday.
"This is her school family and we love seeing her include the students and staff in the celebration of World Down Syndrome Day," said Aimee Radford. "Our differences are what make the world beautiful."
In 2020, the Radfords gave every kid at Growing Minds Preschool in Sellersburg a pair of socks. In 2021, the family gave every staff member and preschool student at Pleasant Ridge mismatched socks.
The socks purchased raise money for the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network.
"It's so important for us as parents to bring awareness that people with Down syndrome have worth and are valuable members of our society," said Aimee Radford "The goal is to shift the narrative toward a more inclusive society where people with Down syndrome are included in all aspects of our world."
