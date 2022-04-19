LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Pleasureville woman is facing DUI and several other drug charges after a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to Campbellsburg Road and Beasley Lane around 3:15 p.m. Monday on the report of a crash.
A blue pickup, driven by Tonja Stines, crossed the center line and and hit a silver Kia, before continuing south and hitting a Jeep head-on, according to Kentucky State Police.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital, his condition was unknown. The driver of the pickup truck was not taken to the hospital.
Stines, who was transported to the hospital after the crash, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and wanton endangerment.
She is also charged with assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said due to Stines injuries, she was cited and released from the hospital.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.
