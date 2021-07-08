LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested two people accused of shooting a man to death during home invasion last month.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Tony Johnson Jr. and 26-year-old Juanisha Rippy were arrested Wednesday night.
Police say the pair admitted to illegally entering the home of 53-year-old Michael Bright on Shibley Avenue, off Seatonville Road, on the evening of Friday, June 18.
According to arrest reports, Johnson shot and killed Bright inside the home.
Police say Johnson and Rippy then left with Bright's property.
Both suspect are charged with murder and first-degree burglary. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story will be updated.
