LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man hours after they said he shot a woman in the face, killing her.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The exact location is not listed.
Police say 18-year-old Elijah Grigsby was in a vehicle with the woman, when he shot her in the face. He then ran away, according to police.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A witness was able to identify Grigsby as the shooter, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Grigsby's arrest and he was taken into custody Sunday evening. He's charged with murder.
Grigsby is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.