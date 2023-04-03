LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man they say hit a father and daughter as they were crossing the street in southern Indiana and drove away.
Tre Xavier Vires, 28, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested by police on Monday in connection with the hit-and-run.
The Seymour Police Department said in a post on social media that the crash happened Friday, March 24, at 10:46 p.m. on South Vine Street.
When officers arrived, they found the lifeless man in the street. Officers began life saving measures until the ambulance arrived.
The post said a short time later, another 911 call came in from a person who said they had been hit by a vehicle.
The father, identified as Charles M. Layman, 73, of Seymour, was pronounced at Schneck Medical Center.
His daughter, a 33-year-old, was treated for injuries to her face, hand and leg.
An investigation determined the two were crossing the street when they were both hit by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping. That led to police asking the public for help finding a suspect.
In an update posted on social media Monday, Seymour police said officers had arrested Vires.
The department said investigators were given information on April 2 and April 3 about who the suspect was and where they might be.
Later Monday, April 3, police said investigators interviewed the suspect, Vires, and his attorney before taking him into custody.
Police said investigators on Monday also obtained a search warrant for a home on Emma Drive in Seymour to look for the vehicle Vires was driving at the time of the crash. That's when they found a blue 2010 Honda Civic, registered to Vires, in the garage with "extensive front end damage."
Vires was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash resulting in death, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash resulting in catastrophic injury, both level 4 felonies. He's being held in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
