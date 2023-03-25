LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and his daughter injured, after they were hit by a car Friday night, as they crossed a street. The driver did not stop.
The Seymour Police Department posted on social media that the crash happened about 10:46 p.m. on South Vine Street.
When officers arrived, they found the lifeless man in the street. Officers began live saving measures until the ambulance arrived.
The post said a short time later, another 911 call came in from a person who said they had been hit by a vehicle.
The unidentified father and daughter were taken to Schneck Medical Center where the man was pronounced deceased. Police said the girl was treated for injuries to her face, hand and leg.
The investigation determined the man and his daughter were crossing the street, when they were both hit by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping.
Police said the vehicle was possibly a dark colored passenger car.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
