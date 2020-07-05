LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night on Alba Way in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Tyrin Currington, 28, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
In a statement, Mitchell said that Currington and the victim were in a verbal argument when Currington pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's head. The two then got into a fight over the gun. According to police, Currington got the gun away from the victim and shot him.
Mitchell said the victim then pulled his own gun and shot Currington in the shoulder and side.
Both Currington and the victim were taken to University Hospital, according to police. The victim died at the hospital, and Currington suffered "non-life threatening injuries," Mitchell said.
The victim has not yet been identified. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
