LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop.
Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
She's still in the hospital in critical condition. A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family. On the page, the child's grandmother said she's fighting for her life.
Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools are reminding parents that students should wait on their side of the street until the bus arrives, and avoid crossing several lanes. If parents have concerns about their student's bus stop, they should reach out to the JCPS Transportation team at (502) 485-3470.
