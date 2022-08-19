LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl, believed to be in the sixth grade, was hospitalized early Friday after she was hit by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the girl is in critical condition.
Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Breckenridge Lane and Hikes Lane just before 7 a.m., according to an LMPD news release.
Police say the girl was attempting to cross the road, when she was hit.
She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where police say she underwent surgery. No further details have been released concerning her injuries.
The driver remained at the scene, and police say all involved parties have been accounted for. There were no other children in the area at the time, and no other injuries were reported.
This story will be updated, when more information becomes available.
