LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have confronted protesters on Bardstown Road after demonstrations spanned miles, demonstrating in response to a grand jury’s indictment of one officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
After the grand jury’s indictment of Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment, hundreds who gathered in Jefferson Square Park to hear the conclusion marched from downtown and filled streets in Shelby Park, Germantown and the Highlands.
No charges were brought against two other Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons that night, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Miles Cosgrove. Hankinson's charges stem from shots he fired into neighboring apartments.
Police in riot gear met protesters around 3:45 p.m. as they marched near Bardstown Road and Midland Avenue and blocked their path.
Some were detained during the ongoing confrontation, and police also discharged pepper balls, WDRB News reported at the scene.
LMPD has since declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered them to disperse.
Many in the march had left the area by that point.
This story will be updated.
