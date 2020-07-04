LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in New Albany, Indiana, according to Police Chief Todd Bailey.
According to Bailey, New Albany Police officers found Ryan Lee Logsdon, 26, dead "as a result of a gunshot wound" just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside a house at 1827 E Spring St.
As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting, Bailey said. Indiana State Police has joined New Albany Police in the investigation.
Bailey said in a statement, "There is no risk to public safety."
"No additional information regarding this case will be released until Monday at noon," Bailey added. "Our investigators are working hard to uncover the facts of this case. We offer condolences to the family of Mr. Logsdon."
