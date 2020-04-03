LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people have been hospitalized after a shooting in west Louisville, according to a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting occurred around 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Cecil Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found one male who had been shot.
"Further investigation led to a second victim being located at Cecil and Broadway while a third and fourth victim arrived at University Hospital by private means," according to police.
Police said the victims, three males and one female, have non-life threatening injuries. They believe the shooting occurred outside.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
