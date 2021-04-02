LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still trying to determine the cause of death of an Oldham County woman whose body was found Tuesday night in the Ohio River.
According to a news release from the La Grange Police Department, 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Mitchell was reported missing on Jan. 21. Her family last had contact with her in December, and her last known address was in La Grange. However, police said she had moved out of that address at some point without leaving forwarding information.
Her body was found Thursday night. Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West First Street just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a body had been found along the riverfront.
On Friday afternoon, police said the body had been identified as Mitchell. Police said she had distinctive physical characteristics, including unique tattoos and the fact that her left leg had been amputated below the knee.
Investigators are awaiting the results of tests and an autopsy to determine her cause of death, but investigators believe she might have died weeks or months ago.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.