LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is facing several felony charges after police say he drove while intoxicated with his infant son in the car.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the man was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Scottsburg. That's where an Indiana State Police Sergeant noticed a car stopped along the right side of the interstate with its flashers on.
The sergeant approached the driver's side of the car and saw the driver "either asleep or passed out behind the wheel," with his 9-month-old son "standing on his lap, crying and banging on the window."
Police say it took several attempts to awaken the driver, identified as 34-year-old Derek W. Ribelin, of Vallonia, Indiana. He appeared to be intoxicated, and an open alcoholic beverage was visible on the passenger's seat. Police say they also found a loaded pistol in the pocket of the driver's side door.
After conducting a preliminary breath test, Ribelin's BAC registered .136, police say. Ribelin was then sent to Scott Memorial Hospital for an official blood draw before he was taken to the Scott County Jail.
The child was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital for observation before being released to his biological mother.
Ribelin is facing several charges including: Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Impairment with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony; Operating While Intoxicated; Possession of a Handgun without a Permit; and Possession of Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony.
