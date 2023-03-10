LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cellphone video shows dozens of kids outside a ransacked Family Dollar store in south Louisville.
The video, taken March 4, shows a chaotic scene at the store on Gagel Avenue near Manslick Road.
They estimate at least 75 kids were there.
Cellphone video shows spilled milk all over the front door and floors, a ransacked store and food items thrown and littered inside and outside.
Police aren't releasing many details but said they're investigating a burglary here.
