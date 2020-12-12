LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death at a home in east Louisville on Saturday afternoon.
LMPD Eighth Division Officers were called to 800 Dorsey Way, not far from Shelbyville Road, on a report of a double shooting around 4:10 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and woman, believed to be in their 50s or 60s, "deceased in the driveway," according to Smiley.
Smiley said police believe all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for and the relationship between the two individuals was pending identification.
"Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of the shootings," she said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Smiley said there is no threat to the public.
