LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death in Shively on Wednesday evening.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers of Shively Police, the incident took place on Kennedy Road, just south of the intersection of Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway.
At about 5:15 p.m., police say they received reports of shots fired at that location. When officers arrived, they found a black man in his 20s shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Myers told reporters that police believe this is an "isolated incident" but admitted that police have no suspects. He said police received information indicating that it could have been a drive-by shooting, but police have not confirmed that yet.
Numerous cards could be seen on the street behind the police tape, marking evidence — including shell casings.
Myers asks anyone with any information on the shooting to contact police.
"It's a dangerous situation," he said. "It is. Unfortunately, it's the times we live in."
This story will be updated.
